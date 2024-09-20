BikeWo GreenTech IPO Opens Today — Check GMP, Price, Issue Size And Other Details

BikeWo GreenTech IPO will be open for bidding till September 24. The price band of the issue has been set at Rs 59 to Rs 62 per equity share. Retail investors can participate in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,24,000 at the upper end of the price band.

BigShare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue, while Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the BikeWo GreenTech IPO. Aftertrade Broking Pvt. has been appointed market maker for the initial share sale.

The allotment for the BikeWo GreenTech IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Successful applicants will receive shares in their demat accounts on September 26. The company will initiate refunds for non-allottees on the same day. Shares of BikeWo GreenTech IPO are set to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on September 27.