Bharti Hexacom IPO: Only One Shareholder Stands To Benefit, And It's Not Airtel

The first initial public offering from the House of Bharti is set to benefit only one shareholder, and it is not Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd. has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch an IPO—a pure offer-for-sale of shares by the government-owned Telecommunication Consultant India Ltd.

Naturally, the proceeds of the stake sale will go to the government only. Bharti Airtel will hold on to its 70% stake in the company, even as TCI's shareholding will reduce to 10%. The government currently holds 30% stake in the company.

Airtel Hexacom, founded in 1995, operates only in Rajasthan and North East circles. It also provides fixed line and broadband services in Rajasthan.