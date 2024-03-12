Bharat Highways InvIT Shares Debut At 1% Premium Over IPO Price

Bharat Highways InvIT listed on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday at Rs 101.10 apiece, a premium of 1.1% over its IPO price of Rs 100 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 101, a 1% premium.

The initial public offering was subscribed 8 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (8.92 times) and other investors (6.93 times).

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share. The 2,500-crore IPO is a completely fresh issue. The company had also raised Rs 826 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the issue.