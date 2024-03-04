Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
On the last day of subscription for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, the total subscription reached 8 times, with institutional investors subscribing 8.92 times, non-institutional investors times, and other investor portion 6.93 times. The IPO received bids for 82,53,24,300 units against 10,30,12,800 units on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
The IPO which ended on March 1 aims to raise Rs 2,500 crore through a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the shares at a price range of Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 150 shares.
The allotment for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 4.
Investors can check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on BSE website.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status: How to check on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Bharat Highways InvIT Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Bharat Highways InvIT Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Listing Date
Shares of Bharat Highways InvIT Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 28
IPO Close Date: Friday, March 1
Basis of Allotment: Monday, March 4
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, March 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, March 5
Listing Date: Wednesday, March 6
About Bharat Highways InvIT Limited
Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust is an infrastructure investment trust in India, focused on acquiring and managing a portfolio of seven roads across different states. These roads operate on a HAM basis under concession rights from NHAI. The Trust, authorized under SEBI InvIT Regulations, has a ROFO agreement with GRIL for certain additional assets. It holds top-notch provisional ratings from CRISIL, CARE, and India Ratings.