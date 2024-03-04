Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, the total subscription reached 8 times, with institutional investors subscribing 8.92 times, non-institutional investors times, and other investor portion 6.93 times. The IPO received bids for 82,53,24,300 units against 10,30,12,800 units on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The IPO which ended on March 1 aims to raise Rs 2,500 crore through a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the shares at a price range of Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 150 shares.

The allotment for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 4.