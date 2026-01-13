Bharat Coking Coal IPO Opens For Subscription On Day 3 — Check Latest GMP

The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal has opened for subscription on its third and final day of bidding. The BCCL offer was subscribed 33.67 times on the second day. The IPO was fully subscribed on its first day on Friday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The Rs 1,300 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale, under which promoter Coal India is selling up to 46.57 crore equity shares. The price-band of the public offer is Rs 21-Rs 23. Investors can apply for a minimum of one lot of 600 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The Book Running Lead Managers to the IPO are IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and ICICI Securities Limited, while KFin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Jan. 14, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Jan. 15. Bharat Coking Coal will list on the BSE and NSE on Jan. 16.