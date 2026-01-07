Bharat Coking Coal IPO: GMP Indicates Nearly 50% Listing Gains Despite Marginal Dip

The grey market premium for Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.'s initial public offering, a subsidiary of Coal India, has softened slightly but still signals robust listing gains ahead of its launch later this week.

According to market observers, Bharat Coking Coal shares were trading at a premium of up to 47.83% in the unofficial market on Tuesday. Data from Investorgain reflected a GMP of Rs 11 per share, suggesting potential listing gains of around 54.78%, while IPO Watch also reported similar premiums.

On Monday, the GMP had surged to nearly 70% after the company announced its price band at Rs 21–Rs 23 per share for the Rs 1,071-crore IPO. At the upper end of the band, the company’s valuation exceeds Rs 10,700 crore.

The IPO, the first public issue of 2026, will open for subscription on January 9 and close on January 13. Anchor investor bidding is scheduled for January 8, as per company details.