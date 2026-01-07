Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP: Grey Market Premium Falls Sharply Ahead Of Jan. 9 Launch; Check Details

According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO stood at Rs 11.5 per share at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. Based on the upper price band of Rs 23, the IPO shares are estimated to be listed at around Rs 34.5. The latest GMP implies an expected listing gain of about 50% per share over the upper limit of the issue price.

Over the last four sessions, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO has shown a downward trend. On Jan. 4, the GMP stood at Rs 16.25, before easing to Rs 13.5 on Jan. 5. The GMP declined further to Rs 11.5 on Jan. 6.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.