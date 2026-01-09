Bharat Coking Coal IPO Fully Subscribed On Day One — Check Latest GMP, Other Details
The Rs 1,300-crore Bharat Coking Coal issue is entirely an offer for sale, under which promoter Coal India is selling up to 46.57 crore equity shares.
The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal has been fully subscribed on its first day on Friday.
The Rs 1,300 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale, under which promoter Coal India is selling up to 46.57 crore equity shares. The price-band of the public offer is Rs 21-Rs 23. Investors can apply for a minimum of one lot of 600 shares and in multiples thereafter.
The Book Running Lead Managers to the IPO are IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and ICICI Securities Limited, while KFin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar.
The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Jan. 14, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Jan. 15. Bharat Coking Coal will list on the BSE and NSE on Jan. 16.
Bharat Coking Coal Subscription Details
The Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been fully subscribed on Friday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1%
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 2.46 times
Retail Individual Investors: 1.99 times
Employee reserved: 16%
Reservation for shareholders: 1.77 times
Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP
Bharat Coking Coal IPO's latest grey market premium rose to Rs 9.4, according to Investorsgain website. The GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 32.4 apiece, which means upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC may offer 40.87% additional gains to investors.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Financial Performance
BCCL posted a net profit of Rs 1,240 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared with Rs 1,564 crore in FY24 and Rs 665 crore in FY23. For the first half of FY26, profit after tax stood at Rs 124 crore, sharply lower than Rs 749 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The company’s revenue from operations in FY25 was Rs 13,803 crore, against Rs 14,246 crore in FY24 and Rs 12,624 crore in FY23. For the first half of FY26, revenue stood at Rs 5,659 crore, compared with Rs 6,846 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
BCCL has steadily increased its production capacity through the strategic deployment of heavy earth-moving machinery and registered a record coking coal output of 39.11 million tonnes in FY24. The company has maintained a compound annual growth rate of 5.80% in coking coal production from FY23 to FY25.