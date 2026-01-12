Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO GMP In Focus On Day 2 Of Subscription - Check Key IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL) witnessed a strong response on its very first day of bidding. Driven by factors such as a healthy grey market premium (GMP), reasonable priced band and the company’s PSU status, the issue was subscribed more than eight times on day 1, Jan. 9.

The retail investor category was subscribed 9.26 times, bidding for over 130.87 crore shares against 12.83 crore offered. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed heavy interest with a subscription of 16.39 times. However, the QIB segment saw lower demand at 0.30 times, while the employee category was subscribed 0.83 times as of January 9. Overall, the Bharat Coking Coal IPO was subscribed 8.09 times across categories on its launch day, according to BSE data

As the IPO moves into its second day of subscription, market participants are closely tracking GMP trends and overall subscription levels to assess investor sentiment and potential listing gains.

Here’s a look at the latest GMP, offer size, price band, listing date and other key details of this issue.