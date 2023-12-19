NDTV ProfitIPOsBenchmark Computer Solutions IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status
Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO was subscribed 484.49 times with the public issue subscribed 590.26 times in the retail category, 357.89 times in the Other category by December 18, 2023.

19 Dec 2023, 12:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Source: Freepik

Benchmark Computer Solutions recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO, which opened on December 14, witnessed substantial interest, especially on the final day, with a remarkable total subscription of 484.49 times the offered shares. The issue, comprising a fresh offering of 18.54 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 66 per share, saw enthusiastic participation from both retail and other categories.

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 19.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

How to check Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited" from the drop-down list.

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the "captcha".

  • Click "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Benchmark Computer Solution IPO allotment status on BSE Website  

  • Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type".

  • Select "Benchmark Computer Solution Limited" from the IPO list.

  • Enter your application number or PAN number.

  • Complete the "Captcha".

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Listing Date

The shares of Benchmark Computer Solution Limited are scheduled to be listed on BSE SME on Thursday, December 21.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 14

  • IPO Close Date: Monday, December 18

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 19

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 20

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 20

  • Listing Date: Thursday, December 21

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 12.24 Crore

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 12.24 Crore

  • Shares for fresh issue: 1,854,000 shares

  • Price band: Rs 66 per share

  • Lot size: 2000 Shares

About Benchmark Computer Solutions

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited, established in October 2002, is a tech consulting and software development company specializing in IT solutions. They offer services like IT infrastructure solutions, software development, annual maintenance contracts, and facility management. The company's main areas are IT infrastructure, software development, and maintenance services. They provide end-to-end technology services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Benchmark has partnerships with major companies like HP, SafeAeon, Veeam, Vertiv, Lenovo, Konica Minolta, and Dell Technologies. As of September 30, 2023, their total income from operations is Rs. 1,297.65 lacs.

