Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status
Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO was subscribed 484.49 times with the public issue subscribed 590.26 times in the retail category, 357.89 times in the Other category by December 18, 2023.
Benchmark Computer Solutions recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO, which opened on December 14, witnessed substantial interest, especially on the final day, with a remarkable total subscription of 484.49 times the offered shares. The issue, comprising a fresh offering of 18.54 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 66 per share, saw enthusiastic participation from both retail and other categories.
Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 19.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
How to check Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the "captcha".
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Benchmark Computer Solution IPO allotment status on BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type".
Select "Benchmark Computer Solution Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the "Captcha".
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Listing Date
The shares of Benchmark Computer Solution Limited are scheduled to be listed on BSE SME on Thursday, December 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 14
IPO Close Date: Monday, December 18
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 19
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 20
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 20
Listing Date: Thursday, December 21
Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 12.24 Crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 12.24 Crore
Shares for fresh issue: 1,854,000 shares
Price band: Rs 66 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Benchmark Computer Solutions
Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited, established in October 2002, is a tech consulting and software development company specializing in IT solutions. They offer services like IT infrastructure solutions, software development, annual maintenance contracts, and facility management. The company's main areas are IT infrastructure, software development, and maintenance services. They provide end-to-end technology services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Benchmark has partnerships with major companies like HP, SafeAeon, Veeam, Vertiv, Lenovo, Konica Minolta, and Dell Technologies. As of September 30, 2023, their total income from operations is Rs. 1,297.65 lacs.