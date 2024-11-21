Belrise Industries Files Draft Papers For Rs 2,150-Crore IPO

Belrise Industries Ltd., an automotive component manufacturing company, has submitted draft papers for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Rs 2,150-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares of face value of Rs 5 and no offer for sale component, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 1,618 crore will be used to pare debt. The rest will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

As on Sept. 30, 2024, the company's total outstanding debt stood at Rs 2,588.3 crore on a consolidated basis, which includes non-fund based borrowings and accrued interest on borrowings.

The Belrise Industries IPO will be managed by Axis Capital Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt., Jefferies India Pvt. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.