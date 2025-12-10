‘Be Extra Careful’: Vikas Khemani Says Eight In 10 IPO Candidates Show Weak Business Quality
Vikas Khemani of Carnelian Asset Management says that most companies in the current IPO pipeline display weak fundamentals.
A market veteran has sounded a stark warning about the quality of companies preparing to list on the stock market, saying eight out of 10 IPO candidates display weak business fundamentals and that many are likely to trade well below their issue price.
Vikas Khemani, founder and chief investment officer of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors, said he reviewed the companies preparing to launch their initial public offering (IPOs) with several investment bankers and found little to excite investors.
“I sat down with a few bankers to see the IPO pipeline. We refused to meet 95% names. Balance 5% we will meet to understand,” he wrote on X, stressing that even those few did not offer a compelling combination of price and business strength.
“Nothing was screamingly interesting either on Price or on business,” he added.
Khemani’s remarks make a distinction between companies with attractive business models and those suffering from frothy valuation expectations.
“If we liked business, didn’t like the price expectations,” he said, signalling a mismatch between fundamentals and the prices vendors hope to obtain at listing.
Even more stark was Khemani’s assessment of business quality across the board. “80% were poor business quality,” he wrote, and cautioned, “Many companies will not be even 50-60% of IPO price.”
He expects several new listings to fall substantially short of the valuations at which they float.
Despite the blunt verdict, Khemani added that his stance was not an indictment of the IPO mechanism. “Not to say all companies are bad. We love companies going public and evaluate most,” he wrote, highlighting that the firm remains interested in genuine opportunities.
Khemani closed with a direct appeal to the institutional investor community to lift standards “It’s just a broader trend. Be ‘extra’ careful. Appeal to my fellow institutional investors to raise the bar even higher,” he urged, calling for more rigorous due diligence and stricter entry criteria from those who coordinate and participate in public offerings.
For investors, Khemani’s message is a reminder that the decision to buy into an IPO should rest on scrutiny of business quality and sensible valuation, not on the rush to participate in the market.