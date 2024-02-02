Baweja Studios IPO Allotment Today; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The subscription period for Baweja Studios IPO concluded on February 1, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 2.62 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.17 times, non-institutional buyers at 1.08 times, and retail investors 4.20 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com.
The IPO is valued at Rs 97.20 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 72.00 crore, and an offer for sale of 14 lakh shares, totaling Rs 25.20 crore. The price band for each share is set between Rs 170 to Rs 180.
The allotment of shares for Baweja Studios Limited will finalised on Friday, February 2.
Investors can check Baweja Studios IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Baweja Studios IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Baweja Studios Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now be available.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records.
Baweja Studios IPO Listing Date
Shares of Baweja Studios Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, February 6.
Baweja Studios IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, January 29
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 1
Basis of Allotment: Friday, February 2
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, February 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, February 5
Listing Date: Tuesday, February 6
Baweja Studios IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 5,400,000 shares
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 4,000,000 shares
Offer for sale size: 1,400,000 shares
Price band: Rs 170 to Rs 180 per share
Lot size: 800 Shares
About Baweja Studios Limited
Established in 2001, Baweja Studios Limited is a leading production company specializing in Hindi and Punjabi films, trading movie rights, and diversifying into digital content. With 22 completed projects, 6 films in production, and 7 in pre-production by June 2023, the studio's competitive strengths include experienced leadership, a dedicated team, long-standing industry relationships, and a diverse content library.