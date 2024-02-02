Baweja Studios IPO Allotment Today; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Baweja Studios IPO concluded on February 1, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 2.62 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.17 times, non-institutional buyers at 1.08 times, and retail investors 4.20 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com.

The IPO is valued at Rs 97.20 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 72.00 crore, and an offer for sale of 14 lakh shares, totaling Rs 25.20 crore. The price band for each share is set between Rs 170 to Rs 180.

The allotment of shares for Baweja Studios Limited will finalised on Friday, February 2.