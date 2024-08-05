Baazar Style Retail Raises Rs 37 Crore In Pre-IPO Round

Baazar Style Retail Ltd. announced on Monday that it has secured Rs 37 crore from venture capital fund Volrado Ventures Partners Fund II in a pre-IPO round.

The company has undertaken a private placement of 9,56,072 equity shares to Volrado Ventures Partners Fund II, at an issue price of Rs 387 apiece.

As a result, the company's planned IPO size has been reduced to Rs 148 crore, down from the previously projected Rs 185 crore.

The Kolkata-based company's initial public offering will also include an offer-for-sale component of up to 1.68 crore shares, which will be sold by promoter group entities and other shareholders, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus.