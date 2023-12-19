Azad Engineering Mops Up Rs 220.8 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Azad Engineering Ltd. has raised Rs 220.8 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.

The company allotted 42.13 lakh shares at Rs 524 apiece to 20 anchor investors.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura Funds Ireland-India Equity Fund and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust secured 11.1% each of the allocation—the highest portions in the list.

Six domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 10 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 45.33% of the anchor portion of Rs 100 crore.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Bandhan Infrastructure Fund and Nippon Life India AMC are among the key investors.