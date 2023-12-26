NDTV ProfitIPOsAzad Engineering IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online
ADVERTISEMENT

Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online

The allotment of shares for Azad Engineering Limited will be finalised on Tuesday, December 26.

26 Dec 2023, 11:44 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The subscription period for the Azad Engineering IPO which concluded on December 22, garnered a noteworthy response from investors. The total subscription amounted to 80.65 times the offered shares, indicating substantial interest in the market.

The allotment of shares for Azad Engineering Limited will be finalised on Tuesday, December 26.

Investors can check the Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on the official website of KFin Technologies Limited and the BSE website.

How to check Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Status on KFin Technologies Limited

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Azad Engineering Limited" from the drop-down list.

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Status on BSE

  • Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."

  • Select "Azad Engineering Limited" from the IPO list.

  • Enter your application number or PAN number.

  • Complete the 'Captcha.'

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

Azad Engineering IPO Listing Date

The shares of Azad Engineering Limited will be listed on both BSE & NSE on Thursday, December 28.

Azad Engineering IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, December 20

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, December 22

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 26

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 27

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 27

  • Listing Date: Thursday, December 28

Azad Engineering IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 740.00 Cr

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 240.00 Cr

  • Shares for fresh issue: 4,580,153 shares

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 500.00 Cr

  • Shares for offer for sale: 9,541,985 shares

  • Price band: Rs 499 to Rs 524 per share

  • Lot size: 28 Shares

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT