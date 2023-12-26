Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online
The allotment of shares for Azad Engineering Limited will be finalised on Tuesday, December 26.
The subscription period for the Azad Engineering IPO which concluded on December 22, garnered a noteworthy response from investors. The total subscription amounted to 80.65 times the offered shares, indicating substantial interest in the market.
Investors can check the Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on the official website of KFin Technologies Limited and the BSE website.
How to check Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Status on KFin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Azad Engineering Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Azad Engineering Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Azad Engineering IPO Listing Date
The shares of Azad Engineering Limited will be listed on both BSE & NSE on Thursday, December 28.
Azad Engineering IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, December 20
IPO Close Date: Friday, December 22
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 26
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 27
Listing Date: Thursday, December 28
Azad Engineering IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 740.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 240.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 4,580,153 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 500.00 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 9,541,985 shares
Price band: Rs 499 to Rs 524 per share
Lot size: 28 Shares