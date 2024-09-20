Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO Opens Today — Check Price, Issue Size And Other Details

The Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO will be open for subscription till September 24. Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO is a fixed price issue, offering shares at Rs 70 apiece. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,000.

Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar for the Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO. The company has appointed SKI Capital Services Limited as the book-running lead manager and the market maker for its IPO.

The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on September 25. The company will initiate refunds for the non-allottees and credit shares into the demat account of successful bidders on September 26. Shares of Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME, on September 27.