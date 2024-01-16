Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO Allotment Today; How To Check Allotment Status
The share allotment for Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO will be finalised today.
The Australian Premium Solar (India) Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on January 15, after opening on January 11. This IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 28.08 crores saw a remarkable subscription of 464.19 times. On the last day, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 107.02 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 772.87 times, and Retail investors subscribed 535.77 times. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2000 shares.
The allotment for the Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Investors can check Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Limited.
Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment status: How to check
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select "Australian Premium Solar Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode in step 2.
Fill the captcha accurately for security purposes.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Australian Premium Solar IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Australian Premium Solar IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 11
IPO Close Date: Monday, January 15
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, January 16
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, January 17
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, January 17.
Listing Date: Thursday, January 18.
Australian Premium Solar IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 28.08 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Shares for fresh issue: 5,200,000 shares
Price band: Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Australian Premium Solar Limited
Established in 2013, Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited is a company based in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, India, specializing in the production of solar panels and offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for homes, farms, and businesses. They make two types of solar panels: monocrystalline, known for their efficient and uniform design, and polycrystalline, recognized for their blue or speckled appearance. The company has successfully installed solar panels and pumps for over 10,000 customers, with the majority benefiting residential buildings and agricultural needs. By August 31, 2023, they have become a key player in the solar industry, employing a dedicated team of 169 individuals.