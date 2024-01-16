Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO Allotment Today; How To Check Allotment Status

The Australian Premium Solar (India) Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on January 15, after opening on January 11. This IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 28.08 crores saw a remarkable subscription of 464.19 times. On the last day, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 107.02 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 772.87 times, and Retail investors subscribed 535.77 times. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2000 shares.

The allotment for the Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.