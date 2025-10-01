Augmont Enterprises Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 800 Crore

Augmont Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 620 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 180 by promoter selling shareholders.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 124 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari and Dimple Mukesh Kothari are the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt., JM Financial Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 465 crore will be used for funding future working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory and to fund advance margin requirements for procurement of inventory.