Augmont Enterprises Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 800 Crore
The equity shares of Augmont Enterprises are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.
Augmont Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 620 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 180 by promoter selling shareholders.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 124 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.
Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari and Dimple Mukesh Kothari are the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt., JM Financial Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.
Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 465 crore will be used for funding future working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory and to fund advance margin requirements for procurement of inventory.
The Mumbai-based company operates across multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and facilitating gold-backed financial services.
In the enterprise sales business, the company sells gold and silver bars online on the ‘Augmont SPOT’ platform to businesses such as jewellers, bullion dealers and manufacturers with valid GST registrations. The platform had over 4,975 registered members who were jewellers, bullion dealers and manufacturers, as of August 31, 2025.
The company manufactures products at their unit located in Sitapur SEZ, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has a capacity of 13.80 MTPA, as of August 31, 2025, and sells them in international markets such as Hong Kong, Turkey and the UAE.
Its refining operations are supported by two facilities in Rudrapur with a 144 MTPA capacity and Mumbai with 140 MTPA capacity. The company is among the few refiners in India authorized to deliver bullion on BSE and MCX.
The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 rose 89.7% to Rs 66,230.78 crore in comparison to Rs 34,921.49 crore. The profit for the financial year 2025 nearly tripled to Rs 227.19 crore from Rs 75.97 crore reported in financial year ended March 2024.