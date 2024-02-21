Atmastco IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Atmastco Limited is set to be finalised today.
On the last day of subscription for Atmastco IPO, the total subscription reached 17.61 times, with non-institutional investors subscribing 14.92 times, and retail investors 18.24 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The IPO, valued at Rs 56.25 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 54.8 lakh shares worth Rs 42.20 crore and an offer for sale of 18.26 lakh shares totaling Rs 14.06 crore. At Rs 77 per share, it was a fixed price IPO.
The allotment for the Atmastco IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21.
Investors can check Atmastco IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
Atmastco IPO: How to check allotment status
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website here: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
Select "Atmastco Limited" from the company drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Atmastco IPO Listing Date
Shares of Atmastco Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Friday, February 23, 2024.
Atmastco IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 15
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, February 20
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, February 21
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 22
Listing Date: Friday, February 23
Atmastco IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 7,305,600 shares (aggregating up to Rs 56.25 crore)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 5,480,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 42.20 crore)
Offer for sale size: 1,825,600 shares (aggregating up to Rs 14.06 crore)
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Atmastco Limited
Atmastco Limited, founded in 1994, offers services in construction and manufacturing. They make equipment for various industries like power plants and railways. Atmastco has two facilities in Chhattisgarh and a subsidiary, Atmastco Defence Systems, making military gear.