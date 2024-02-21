Atmastco IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Atmastco IPO, the total subscription reached 17.61 times, with non-institutional investors subscribing 14.92 times, and retail investors 18.24 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The IPO, valued at Rs 56.25 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 54.8 lakh shares worth Rs 42.20 crore and an offer for sale of 18.26 lakh shares totaling Rs 14.06 crore. At Rs 77 per share, it was a fixed price IPO.

The allotment for the Atmastco IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21.