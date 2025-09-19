Atlanta Electricals Raises Rs 205 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

Atlanta Electricals Ltd. has raised Rs 204.70 crore from anchor investors on Friday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 27.15 lakh shares at Rs 754 apiece to 15 anchor investors.

ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund got the highest allocation of 17.10%. Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV- Ashoka Whiteoak India Opportunities Fund got the second highest allotment of 12.21% and HDFC Mutual Fund- HDFC Manufacturing Fund got 11.40% stake in the company.

Five domestic mutual funds have applied through eight schemes, the transformers manufacturers said in an exchange filing on Friday. They have collectively netted 58.62% of the anchor portion. Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund were among the major fund houses in this category.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is registrar of the offer.

The company will launch its initial public offering on Monday to raise up to Rs 687 crore. The company has set a price band of Rs 718-754 per share for its three-day IPO. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 287 crore consisting of 38 lakh shares.