Atlanta Electricals IPO Details Released: Check Dates, Price Band, Bid Size

Atlanta Electricals Ltd. on Wednesday released details regarding its upcoming initial public offering. The Rs 687-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 38 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 287 crore.

Investors can bid for the IPO in the price range between Rs 718 and Rs 754. The face value of each share is Rs 2, according to a public advertisement. The bids can be made for a minimum of 19 equity shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,326.

Atlanta Electricals IPO will open on Monday, Sept. 22, and close on Sept. 24. The date of allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Sept. 25. The stock will list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 29.

The company will invite bids from institutional investors in the pre-IPO anchor round on Sept. 19.

Six existing shareholders, including one promoter entity, will offload equity via the OFS.

Atlanta Electricals is a transformer manufacturing company based in Gujarat, with over three decades of experience in designing and producing power, auto, and inverter duty transformers. The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across Gujarat and Karnataka, supplying to a wide range of public and private sector clients across 19 states and three union territories.

As of March 2025, 82% of the order book comprised state electricity companies.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, the company will utilise Rs 210 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 79.1 crore for debt repayments.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and Axis Capital Ltd. are the merchant bankers to the IPO.