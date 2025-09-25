Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment To Be OUT Soon; Check Status, GMP, Listing Date
Investors can expect an estimated gain of up to 15% when shares of Atlanta Electricals debut on the market next week.
After the conclusion of the subscription process on September 24, the allotment status for Atlanta Electricals IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 25.
The Atlanta Electricals IPO saw strong demand on the final day of bidding, with the issue being oversubscribed 70.63 times.
Institutional investors (QIB): 194.92 times.
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 54.21 times.
Retail investors: 10.42 times.
Employee Reserved: 3.29 times.
Atlanta Electricals Ltd.’s IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 687.34 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 53 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 38 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 287.34 crore.
The price band for the Atlanta Electricals IPO has been set between Rs 718 and Rs 754 per share.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the issue’s book-running lead manager. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the Atlanta Electricals IPO.
Refunds and credit of shares to Demat accounts are expected on Friday, September 26. Shares of Atlanta Electricals are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the issue’s book-running lead manager. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the Atlanta Electricals IPO.
Applicants of the Atlanta Electricals IPO can check their allotment status tomorrow on the NSE or BSE websites, or through the registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose Atlanta Electricals Ltd.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "ATLANTAELE".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page here. https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
From the company dropdown menu, select Atlanta Electricals Ltd. (this option appears only after allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the available options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC.
Enter the corresponding details based on your selection.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP Today
The GMP for Atlanta Electricals IPO was Rs 116, as of 9:30 a.m. on September 25. Taking into account the upper end of the price band of Rs 754, Atlanta Electricals IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 870 (cap price + today’s GMP). The expected percentage gain per share is around 15.38%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
About Atlanta Electricals Ltd.
Atlanta Electricals Ltd., founded in December 1988, produces six categories of transformers, including power, inverter-duty, furnace, generator and special-duty variants. As of March 31, 2025, the company caters to clients in 19 states and three union territories. It operates five manufacturing facilities, four of which are currently active.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.