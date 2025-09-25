Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment To Be OUT Soon; Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

After the conclusion of the subscription process on September 24, the allotment status for Atlanta Electricals IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 25.

The Atlanta Electricals IPO saw strong demand on the final day of bidding, with the issue being oversubscribed 70.63 times.

Institutional investors (QIB): 194.92 times.

Non-Institutional investors (NII): 54.21 times.

Retail investors: 10.42 times.

Employee Reserved: 3.29 times.

Atlanta Electricals Ltd.’s IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 687.34 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 53 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 38 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 287.34 crore.

The price band for the Atlanta Electricals IPO has been set between Rs 718 and Rs 754 per share.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the issue’s book-running lead manager. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the Atlanta Electricals IPO.

Refunds and credit of shares to Demat accounts are expected on Friday, September 26. Shares of Atlanta Electricals are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29.

Applicants of the Atlanta Electricals IPO can check their allotment status tomorrow on the NSE or BSE websites, or through the registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.