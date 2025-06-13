IPOsAten Papers & Foam IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Aten Papers & Foam IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

Shares of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 20.

13 Jun 2025, 01:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Aten Papers & Foam IPO
Aten Papers & Foam IPO price band has been set at Rs 91 to Rs 96 apiece.

The subscription window for the initial public offering of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. opened on Friday, June 13.  The company is primarily engaged in the business of supplying paper to its clients in the packaging industry.  Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. aims to raise over Rs 31.68 crore through the issue of shares to investors in the primary market.

Here's all you need to know about the SME IPO of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Key Details 

Aten Papers & Foam IPO is a book-built issue consisting solely of a fresh issuance of 33 lakh shares offered at a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 96 apiece. The total offer size is valued at Rs 31.68 crore at the upper price band.

Retail investors looking to bid in the IPO can submit their bids with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,15,200.

Of the 33,00,000 shares on offer, 1,54,800 (4.69%) are allocated to Qualified Institutional investors, 14,89,200 (45.13%) to Non-institutional investors, 14,90,400 (45.16%) to Retail investors.

Allotment of shares in the public offer is expected to be finalised on June 18, followed by the crediting of shares into the demat account of successful bidders and the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees on June 19.

Shares of Aten Papers & Foam  Ltd. are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 20.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO, whereas Skyline Financial Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

Sunflower Broking Pvt. is the market for this SME issue.

ALSO READ

Oswal Pumps IPO Subscribed 42% On Day One — Check GMP
Opinion
Oswal Pumps IPO Subscribed 42% On Day One — Check GMP
Read More

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.32 times as of 1:19 pm on Friday.

Qualified Institutions: 1.02 times

Non-Institutional Buyers: 0.41 times

Retail Investors: 0.17 times

Aten Papers & Foam  IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) on Aten Papers & Foam IPO, which indicates the response in the unlisted market, stood at Rs 0 as of 12:01 pm on June 13, according to InvestorGain. The current GMP trends indicate a possible flat listing for the shares of the company. However, these trends are likely to change when the issue opens for subscription.

Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. Business and Financials

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. is engaged in the procurement and supply of paper products. The company sources paper from various mills and supplies it to clients in the packaging industry. Primarily serving as an intermediary in the paper product supply chain, The company offers Kraft paper, duplex boards, and other products in various grades, thicknesses, and sizes. It also buys and sells wastepaper to paper mills as a key raw material.

Use Of Proceeds

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. has proposed to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its capital expenditure and incremental working capital needs. 

Financials 

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd.'s revenue in FY24 grew to Rs 96.8 crore from Rs 91 crore in the year ago. During the period, the company's profit witnessed an exponential rise to Rs 2.78 crore in FY24 from Rs 50 lakh in the previous year. 

In the first nine months of FY25, Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 58.18 crore with Rs 3.82 crore profit.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

ALSO READ

IPO-Bound Groww Closes $200-Million Fundraise At $7-Billion Valuation
Opinion
IPO-Bound Groww Closes $200-Million Fundraise At $7-Billion Valuation
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT