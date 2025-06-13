Aten Papers & Foam IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More
Shares of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 20.
The subscription window for the initial public offering of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. opened on Friday, June 13. The company is primarily engaged in the business of supplying paper to its clients in the packaging industry. Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. aims to raise over Rs 31.68 crore through the issue of shares to investors in the primary market.
Here's all you need to know about the SME IPO of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO Key Details
Aten Papers & Foam IPO is a book-built issue consisting solely of a fresh issuance of 33 lakh shares offered at a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 96 apiece. The total offer size is valued at Rs 31.68 crore at the upper price band.
Retail investors looking to bid in the IPO can submit their bids with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,15,200.
Of the 33,00,000 shares on offer, 1,54,800 (4.69%) are allocated to Qualified Institutional investors, 14,89,200 (45.13%) to Non-institutional investors, 14,90,400 (45.16%) to Retail investors.
Allotment of shares in the public offer is expected to be finalised on June 18, followed by the crediting of shares into the demat account of successful bidders and the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees on June 19.
Shares of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 20.
Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO, whereas Skyline Financial Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.
Sunflower Broking Pvt. is the market for this SME issue.
Aten Papers & Foam IPO Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 0.32 times as of 1:19 pm on Friday.
Qualified Institutions: 1.02 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 0.41 times
Retail Investors: 0.17 times
Aten Papers & Foam IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) on Aten Papers & Foam IPO, which indicates the response in the unlisted market, stood at Rs 0 as of 12:01 pm on June 13, according to InvestorGain. The current GMP trends indicate a possible flat listing for the shares of the company. However, these trends are likely to change when the issue opens for subscription.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. Business and Financials
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. is engaged in the procurement and supply of paper products. The company sources paper from various mills and supplies it to clients in the packaging industry. Primarily serving as an intermediary in the paper product supply chain, The company offers Kraft paper, duplex boards, and other products in various grades, thicknesses, and sizes. It also buys and sells wastepaper to paper mills as a key raw material.
Use Of Proceeds
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. has proposed to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its capital expenditure and incremental working capital needs.
Financials
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd.'s revenue in FY24 grew to Rs 96.8 crore from Rs 91 crore in the year ago. During the period, the company's profit witnessed an exponential rise to Rs 2.78 crore in FY24 from Rs 50 lakh in the previous year.
In the first nine months of FY25, Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 58.18 crore with Rs 3.82 crore profit.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.