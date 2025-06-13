Aten Papers & Foam IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

Aten Papers & Foam IPO is a book-built issue consisting solely of a fresh issuance of 33 lakh shares offered at a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 96 apiece. The total offer size is valued at Rs 31.68 crore at the upper price band.

Retail investors looking to bid in the IPO can submit their bids with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,15,200.

Of the 33,00,000 shares on offer, 1,54,800 (4.69%) are allocated to Qualified Institutional investors, 14,89,200 (45.13%) to Non-institutional investors, 14,90,400 (45.16%) to Retail investors.

Allotment of shares in the public offer is expected to be finalised on June 18, followed by the crediting of shares into the demat account of successful bidders and the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees on June 19.

Shares of Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 20.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO, whereas Skyline Financial Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

Sunflower Broking Pvt. is the market for this SME issue.