Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO Opens Today: Offer Size, Price Band, GMP And Key Dates
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO will remain open for subscription from July 9 to July 11.
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday. The company aims to raise more than Rs 27 crore from the primary market through the BSE SME issue. Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is primarily engaged in exporting healthcare products worldwide.
Investors interested in the IPO subscription should evaluate key factors carefully before submitting their applications.
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. IPO Key Details
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 27.56 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 22.41 lakh equity shares.
Of these, 1.13 lakh shares (5.04%) are reserved for the market maker. Qualified Institutional Buyers have been allocated 4.25 lakh shares (18.96%). The company has reserved 3.22 lakh shares (14.37%) for Non-Institutional Investors and 7.46 lakh shares (33.29%) for retail investors.
The price band for the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO has been set between Rs 115 and Rs 123 per share. The lot size comprises 1,000 shares.
For retail investors, the minimum application size is two lots, or 2,000 shares, aggregating to Rs 2.3 lakh. High Net-worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of three lots, or 3,000 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 3.69 lakh.
Sobhagya Capital Options Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. is the registrar for the issue, and the market maker is JSK Securities and Services Pvt.
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO Dates
The subscription window for the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO is open till July 11.
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 14. The company is expected to initiate refunds on July 15. Shares will also be transferred to the demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day.
Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on July 16.
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. IPO GMP
The grey market premium for Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO stood at Rs 15 at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to InvestorGain. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 123 per share, the listing price is estimated to be Rs 138 per share. This indicates a potential gain of around 12.20% per share, according to the latest GMP.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Use Of Proceeds
Asston Pharmaceuticals intends to use the proceeds from its IPO for three purposes. A portion will be allocated toward capital expenditure for acquiring new machinery to upgrade its manufacturing unit. The company will also use the funds to meet increased working capital requirements and repay part of its existing borrowings. Also, a share of the proceeds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Asston Pharmaceuticals Business And Financials
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2019. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of products, including tablets, capsules, sachets and syrups across therapeutic areas like antibiotics, antifungals, analgesics and vitamins.
Financials
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a 62% increase in revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company reported revenue of Rs 25.61 crore in fiscal 2025, compared to Rs 15.84 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax surged more than three times in FY25 to Rs 4.33 crore from Rs 1.36 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.