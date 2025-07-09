Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO Opens Today: Offer Size, Price Band, GMP And Key Dates

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 27.56 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 22.41 lakh equity shares.

Of these, 1.13 lakh shares (5.04%) are reserved for the market maker. Qualified Institutional Buyers have been allocated 4.25 lakh shares (18.96%). The company has reserved 3.22 lakh shares (14.37%) for Non-Institutional Investors and 7.46 lakh shares (33.29%) for retail investors.

The price band for the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO has been set between Rs 115 and Rs 123 per share. The lot size comprises 1,000 shares.

For retail investors, the minimum application size is two lots, or 2,000 shares, aggregating to Rs 2.3 lakh. High Net-worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of three lots, or 3,000 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 3.69 lakh.

Sobhagya Capital Options Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. is the registrar for the issue, and the market maker is JSK Securities and Services Pvt.