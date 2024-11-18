ArisInfra Solutions Gets SEBI Approval For Rs 600 Crore IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the initial public offerings of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. Arisinfra Solutions filed for IPO on Aug. 14, 2024, and obtained an observation on Nov. 13, 2024, according to an update released on Monday.

The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares and has no offer-for-sale component, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

ArisInfra Solutions is a Mumbai-based business-to-business (B2B) company leveraging technology to streamline and digitise the procurement of construction materials.

The company aims to raise up to Rs 600 crore through the IPO, which will consist of a fresh issue of shares, as per the draft red herring prospectus.