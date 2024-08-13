ArisInfra Solutions Files Draft Papers With SEBI For Rs 600-Crore IPO

The Mumbai-based company plans to mop-up about Rs 120 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is undertaken, the amount raised will be deducted from the total IPO size.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for funding the working-capital requirements of the company, investment in subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra, for funding its working capital, purchase of partial shareholding from existing shareholders of its subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Pvt., repayment of loan and for general corporate purposes.