Arisinfra Solutions Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. has submitted its draft red herring prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Board of India in preparation for its initial public offering. The company aims to raise up to Rs 600 crore through the IPO, which will consist of a fresh issue of shares.

The proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for several key purposes: approximately Rs 204.60 crore will be allocated towards repaying or prepaying existing borrowings, while Rs 177 crore is designated to support the company's working capital needs.