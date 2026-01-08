Ardee Industries' Lead Brand Enters London Metal Exchange Ahead Of India IPO
LME has approved Ardee Lead 9997 as “good delivery” against its Lead Contract with effect from December 23, 2025.
IPO-bound Ardee Industries Ltd. on Thursday announced its pure lead brand 'Ardee Lead 9997' listed on the London Metal Exchange.
"LME has approved Ardee Lead 9997 as “good delivery” against its Lead Contract with effect from December 23, 2025, which reflects the Company’s adherence to stringent international standards relating to product quality, consistency, traceability and responsible production practices," according to a statement.
The bourse is the world's leading marketplace for industrial metals, setting global benchmark prices for non-ferrous metals like copper, aluminum, and zinc.
The company’s brand 'Ardee' is already listed on the Mumbai-based Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
The entry into the LME will further establish Ardee's credibility and competitiveness in the international markets and provide global price benchmarking of its products, the company said.
Lead Products
Ardee Industries has an annual capacity of 1,04,025 million tonnes per annum of 'Ardee Lead 9997', supplying high-purity lead ingots that meet global delivery specifications.
The company's product portfolio comprises of pure lead and lead alloys such as lead calcium alloys, lead antimony alloys, lead tin alloys, lead silver alloys and lead cadmium alloys which find applications in critical industries such as energy storage, e-mobility, automotive and chemicals.
It exports to customers based in Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Japan and United States.
"The LME listing is expected to further accelerate sales growth by expanding Ardee Industries’ addressable market beyond India, allowing international customers to source its products against globally recognised benchmarks," the company said.
IPO Plans
New Delhi-based Ardee Industries in September last year filed preliminary papers with the SEBI to launch an Initial Public Offering. The offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 320 crore and an Offer For Sale or an OFS of 3.76 crore equity shares by the promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.
Out of the fresh issue, Rs 220 crore will be earmarked for incremental working capital requirements, while Rs 22 crore will go towards repaying existing debt. The remaining amount will be utilized for general corporate purposes.
The IPO proposal is yet to receive SEBI clearance.