Ardee Industries' Lead Brand Enters London Metal Exchange Ahead Of India IPO

IPO-bound Ardee Industries Ltd. on Thursday announced its pure lead brand 'Ardee Lead 9997' listed on the London Metal Exchange.

"LME has approved Ardee Lead 9997 as “good delivery” against its Lead Contract with effect from December 23, 2025, which reflects the Company’s adherence to stringent international standards relating to product quality, consistency, traceability and responsible production practices," according to a statement.

The bourse is the world's leading marketplace for industrial metals, setting global benchmark prices for non-ferrous metals like copper, aluminum, and zinc.

The company’s brand 'Ardee' is already listed on the Mumbai-based Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

The entry into the LME will further establish Ardee's credibility and competitiveness in the international markets and provide global price benchmarking of its products, the company said.