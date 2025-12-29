Apollo Techno Industries IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details

Allotment of shares for the Apollo Techno Industries IPO is expected to be finalised today, on Monday, Dec. 29.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd. closed with a strong subscription of more than 47 times on Friday, Dec. 26. The BSE SME issue, which opened for bidding on Dec. 23, received applications for more than 12.44 crore shares against 26.39 lakh shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 25.26 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 72.76 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 44.81 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 47.15 times.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.