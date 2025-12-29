Apollo Techno Industries IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details
The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 31. Shares of Apollo Techno Industries will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
Allotment of shares for the Apollo Techno Industries IPO is expected to be finalised today, on Monday, Dec. 29.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd. closed with a strong subscription of more than 47 times on Friday, Dec. 26. The BSE SME issue, which opened for bidding on Dec. 23, received applications for more than 12.44 crore shares against 26.39 lakh shares on offer.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 25.26 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 72.76 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 44.81 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 47.15 times.
Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Steps To Check Apollo Techno Industries IPO Allotment Status On BSE
· Open the BSE IPO allotment page here.
· Select the issue type as “Equity”.
· Choose 'Apollo Techno Industries' from the dropdown menu.
· Enter your application number or PAN.
· Complete the Captcha for verification.
· Click the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Apollo Techno Industries IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
· Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here.
· From the dropdown list of company names, select "Apollo Techno Industries".
· Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or DP ID/Client ID.
· Enter the corresponding details.
· Click Submit to check your allotment status.
Apollo Techno Industries IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Apollo Techno Industries IPO stood at Rs 12 per share on Dec. 29, according to the InvestorGain website. Based on the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 130, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price is Rs 142, implying a potential premium of 9.23% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Apollo Techno Industries IPO Details
Incorporated in 2016, Apollo Techno Industries Ltd. primarily operates in the manufacturing and technology sectors.
The Apollo Techno Industries IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 47.96 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 37 lakh shares.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share. The IPO lot size comprised 1,000 shares. The minimum investment for retail investors was Rs 2,60,000 for at least two lots, or 2,000 shares, (at the upper limit of the issue price) per application.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. The market maker for the issue is Spread X Securities Pvt. Ltd.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.