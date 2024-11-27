Apex Ecotech IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And Other Key Details

The Apex Ecotech IPO subscription window will open on Nov. 27 and close on Nov. 29. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 2.

The company is expected to credit shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 3. Non-allottees, on the other hand, will also get the refunds on the same day.

Shares of Apex Ecotech are likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Dec. 4.