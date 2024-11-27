Apex Ecotech IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And Other Key Details
The initial public offering (IPO) of Apex Ecotech Ltd. is set to open on Nov. 27. Apex Ecotech IPO is a book-building issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 34.99 lakh shares. The company aims to raise Rs 25.64 crore via its maiden share sale.
Investors interested in the Apex Ecotech IPO may check these details before bidding for its shares.
Apex Ecotech IPO Dates
The Apex Ecotech IPO subscription window will open on Nov. 27 and close on Nov. 29. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 2.
The company is expected to credit shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 3. Non-allottees, on the other hand, will also get the refunds on the same day.
Shares of Apex Ecotech are likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Dec. 4.
Apex Ecotech IPO Price Band And Lot Size
Apex Ecotech IPO price band has been set at Rs 71 to Rs 73 per share. Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot of 1,600 shares. This amounts to a minimum investment of Rs 1,16,800 per application.
KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the Apex Ecotech IPO. Meanwhile, Share India Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the issue and Share India Securities is the market maker.
Apex Ecotech IPO GMP Today
Apex Ecotech IPO GMP (grey market premium) stood at Rs 0 as of 5:03 am on Nov. 27, indicating a flat listing if the current trends sustain. Since the shares started trading in the grey market on Nov. 20, the GMP has remained flat.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Apex Ecotech Ltd. Business And Financials
Apex Ecotech Ltd., founded in 2009, offers water and wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse solutions. It provides services like setting up raw water treatment plants for industrial processes, effluent and sewage treatment plants for meeting pollution norms and providing sludge dewatering equipment among others. The company further provides its customers with after-sales support as well as operation and maintenance services.
The most noted clients of the company include Aditya Birla Group, Ashok Leyland, Apotex Research, Bharatiyam, Escorts Kubota, Haldiram, Hero Motocorp, Honda Cars, Honda Scooters & Motorcycle, HUL, Jubilant, Kohler, Lenskart, Mahindra & Mahindra, PepsiCo, Piramal Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser and others.
Use Of Proceeds
Apex Ecotech Ltd. proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet working capital requirements. A portion of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses.
Financials
As of the 6 months period ended September 30, Apex Ecotech reported a revenue from operations of Rs 21.7 crore. The net profit of Apex Ecotech during this period was Rs 1.55 crore. In FY24, the revenue from operations jumped 53.52% to Rs 53.08 crore as compared to Rs 34.57 crore in FY23. The net profit soared 88.31% year-on-year to Rs 6.63 crore in FY24 from Rs 3.52 crore in FY23.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.