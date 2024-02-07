Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
The subscription period for Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO concluded on February 7, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 59.66 times, with institutional investors subscribing 75.14 times, non-institutional buyers at 52.41 times, retail investors 30.35 times and Employee Reserved at 5.42 times.
The IPO has a total issue size of Rs 920 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 147 to Rs 155 per share, with a minimum lot size of 96 shares.
Investor will now look forward to the allocation of shares of the IPO, so here's all you need to know about the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO allotment details.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
Where to check Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO allotment status
Investors can check the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO Listing Date
Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, February 12, 2024.
How to check Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Apeejay Surrendra Park Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Apeejay Surrendra Park Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO Subscription Update
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 59.66 times
Institutional investors: 75.14 times
Non-institutional investors: 52.41 times
Retail investors: 30.35 times.
Employee Reserved: 5.42 times
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 5.82 times
Institutional investors: 1.26 times
Non-institutional investors: 10.35 times
Retail investors: 13.14 times.
Employee Reserved: 2.09 times
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 2.52 times
Institutional investors: 1.17 times
Non-institutional investors: 3.24 times
Retail investors: 5.70 times.
Employee Reserved: 0.75 times
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, February 5
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, February 7
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 8
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 9
Listing Date: Monday, February 12
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 920 Crore
Face value: Rs 1 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 600 Crore
Shares for fresh issue: 38,709,677 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 320 Crore
Shares for offer for sale: 20,645,161 shares
Price band: Rs 147 to Rs 155 per share
Lot size: 96 Shares
About Apeejay Surrendra Park Limited
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited, established in 1987, is a hospitality company that runs various hotel brands like "THE PARK," "THE PARK Collection," "Zone by The Park," "Zone Connect by The Park," and "Stop by Zone." Additionally, it is involved in the retail food and beverage industry through its brand 'Flurys.' With 27 hotels in India, including cities like Kolkata, New Delhi, Chennai, and others, the company offers a total of 2,111 rooms across different categories.
As of March 2023, they operate 80 restaurants, night clubs, and bars, providing diverse culinary experiences. The company's owned restaurants include Zen, Lotus, Aish, Saffron, and others. With a workforce of 1,923 employees as of June 2023, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is a significant player in the hospitality sector in India.