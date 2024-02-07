Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO concluded on February 7, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 59.66 times, with institutional investors subscribing 75.14 times, non-institutional buyers at 52.41 times, retail investors 30.35 times and Employee Reserved at 5.42 times.

The IPO has a total issue size of Rs 920 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 147 to Rs 155 per share, with a minimum lot size of 96 shares.

Investor will now look forward to the allocation of shares of the IPO, so here's all you need to know about the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO allotment details.