Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens For Subscription On Monday: Price Band To GMP—10 Things To Know

The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of technology-driven drug manufacturer Anthem Biosciences Ltd. will open for subscription in India's primary market on Monday, July 14. Shares of the research major will likely hit Dalal Street on July 21. The public issue will remain open for bidding for all investor groups until Wednesday, July 16.

Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-driven and technology-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) with integrated operations encompassing drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes.

The company serves customers, including emerging biotech firms and large pharmaceutical companies on a global scale. It manufactures specialized fermentation-based APIs, including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues, and biosimilars.