Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens For Subscription On Monday: Price Band To GMP—10 Things To Know
Anthem Biosciences IPO: The mainboard issue of the research-driven drug manufacturer opens for subscription on July 14. Here's everything you must know before subscribing to the IPO.
The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of technology-driven drug manufacturer Anthem Biosciences Ltd. will open for subscription in India's primary market on Monday, July 14. Shares of the research major will likely hit Dalal Street on July 21. The public issue will remain open for bidding for all investor groups until Wednesday, July 16.
Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-driven and technology-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) with integrated operations encompassing drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes.
The company serves customers, including emerging biotech firms and large pharmaceutical companies on a global scale. It manufactures specialized fermentation-based APIs, including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues, and biosimilars.
Anthem Biosciences IPO: 10 things investors must know before subscribing
1. Anthem Biosciences IPO Key Dates: Anthem Biosciences IPO opens for subscription on Monday, July 14 and closes on July 16, 2025. Tentatively, Anthem Biosciences IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on July 17 and the company will initiate refunds on July 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Anthem Biosciences shares will debut on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, July 21, 2025.
2.Anthem Biosciences IPO Price Band: Anthem Biosciences IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.
3. Anthem Biosciences IPO Lot Size: Investors can apply for Anthem Biosciences IPO in the lots of 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,820 by the retail investors.
4. Anthem Biosciences IPO Details: Anthem Biosciences IPO is a bookbuilding issue of Rs 3,395.00 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.96 crore shares, from its promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders. The shareholders are offloading their stake. Since this IPO is fully an OFS, the company will not receive any funds, and all earnings will be directed to the selling shareholders.
5. Anthem Biosciences IPO Reservation: In Anthem Biosciences IPO, 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII) and 35% for retail investors. Equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8.25 crore have been reserved for eligible employees.
6. Lead Manager and Registrar of Anthem Biosciences IPO: JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the issue while KFin Technologies is the registrar.
7. Anthem Biosciences IPO Listed Peers: Listed peers of Anthem Biosciences include Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Syngene International, Suven Life Sciences, and Divi’s Laboratories.
8. Anthem Biosciences Company Financials: Anthem Biosciences Ltd.'s revenue increased by 30% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 23% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.
9. Anthem Biosciences IPO Anchor Investors: Anthem Biosciences secured Rs 1,016.02 crore from 60 institutional investors through its anchor book on July 11. It allocated 1.78 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 570 per share.
10. Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP: Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today or Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium is +100. This indicates Anthem Biosciences share price was trading at a premium of Rs 100 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Anthem Biosciences share price was indicated at Rs 670 apiece, which is 17.54% higher than the IPO price of Rs 570.
According to the grey market activities from the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is Re 0.00, while the maximum is Rs 107, as per the experts at investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.