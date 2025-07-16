Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscribed 63.86 Times On Final Day
Since this IPO was fully an OFS, the contract research, development and manufacturing company will not receive any funds, which will be directed to the selling shareholders.
The initial public offering of Anthem Biosciences Ltd. was subscribed 63.86 times on its third and final day on Wednesday. Non-institutional investors have placed the most bids, followed by large institutions.
The price band for the IPO was Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each. The IPO was a book-building issue of Rs 3,395 crore. The issue was entirely an offer for sale of 5.96 crore shares, from its promoters, investors and other selling shareholders.
IPO Details
Issue opens: July 14.
Issue closes: July 16.
Issue price band: Rs 540 and Rs 570 per share.
Lot size: 26 shares.
Total issue size: Rs 3,395 crore.
Type: Book-building issue.
Subscription Status: Day Three
The Anthem Biosciences IPO was subscribed 63.86 times as of 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 182.65 times.
Non-institutional buyers: 42.36 times.
Retail investors: 5.64 times
Portion reserved for employees: 6.60 times.
Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP
The grey market premium for Anthem Biosciences IPO rose from Rs 156 on Tuesday to Rs 157, as of 6:31 p.m., according to InvestorGain. That implies listing at a premium of 27.54% at an estimated price of Rs 727.
GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.