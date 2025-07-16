Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscribed 63.86 Times On Final Day

The initial public offering of Anthem Biosciences Ltd. was subscribed 63.86 times on its third and final day on Wednesday. Non-institutional investors have placed the most bids, followed by large institutions.

The price band for the IPO was Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each. The IPO was a book-building issue of Rs 3,395 crore. The issue was entirely an offer for sale of 5.96 crore shares, from its promoters, investors and other selling shareholders.

Since this IPO was fully an OFS, the contract research, development and manufacturing company will not receive any funds, which will be directed to the selling shareholders.