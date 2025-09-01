Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Soon; Check Status, GMP, Listing Date
Anlon Healthcare IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. was subscribed 7.12 times. According to NSE data, investors applied for more than 9.47 crore shares against 1.33 crore shares on offer.
Investors who applied for the Anlon Healthcare IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and KFin Technologies.
How To Check Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Go to the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO’ bid details.
From the dropdown list, choose the company symbol "AHCL".
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
In the ‘Issue Type’ section, select ‘Equity’.
From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown list, choose "Anlon Healthcare Ltd".
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Status On KfinTech
Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the dropdown list, select "Anlon Healthcare Ltd".
Choose your identification method: PAN, Application Number, or Demat.
Enter the relevant details based on your selection.
Click ‘Submit’ to view your IPO allotment status.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 2, as of 4:00 p.m. on September 1. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 93 per share at a premium of 2.2% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Anlon Healthcare IPO Listing Date
Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.
The company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful applicants on September 2. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of successful bidders the same day.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.