Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Soon; Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

Anlon Healthcare IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. was subscribed 7.12 times. According to NSE data, investors applied for more than 9.47 crore shares against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

Investors who applied for the Anlon Healthcare IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and KFin Technologies.