Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Date: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
Investors who applied for the Anlon Healthcare IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. closed with a decent subscription on the third and final day of bidding on August 29. The mainboard IPO was subscribed 7.12 times.
Investors across categories applied for more than 9.47 crore shares against 1.33 crore shares on offer, as per the NSE data. Anlon Healthcare IPO was booked 47.29 times in the retail category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 10.61 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category was fully booked. The price band for the issue was set between Rs 86 and Rs 91 apiece
Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Date
Anlon Healthcare IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 1.
Anlon Healthcare IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
In the ‘Issue Type’ section, select ‘Equity’.
From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown list, choose "Anlon Healthcare Ltd".
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
Anlon Healthcare IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Go to the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO’ bid details.
From the dropdown list, choose the company symbol "AHCL".
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Anlon Healthcare IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the dropdown list, select "Anlon Healthcare Ltd".
Choose your identification method: PAN, Application Number, or Demat.
Enter the relevant details based on your selection.
Click ‘Submit’ to view your IPO allotment status.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 2, as of 10:00 a.m. on August 31. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 93 per share at a premium of 2.2% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Anlon Healthcare IPO Listing Date
Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 3. The company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful applicants on September 2. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of successful bidders the same day.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.