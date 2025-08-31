Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Date: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. closed with a decent subscription on the third and final day of bidding on August 29. The mainboard IPO was subscribed 7.12 times.

Investors across categories applied for more than 9.47 crore shares against 1.33 crore shares on offer, as per the NSE data. Anlon Healthcare IPO was booked 47.29 times in the retail category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 10.61 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category was fully booked. The price band for the issue was set between Rs 86 and Rs 91 apiece