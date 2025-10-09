Business NewsIPOsAnantam Highways Trust IPO Day Three — Check Subscription, GMP And Other Details
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day Three — Check Subscription, GMP And Other Details

The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-100 per unit.

09 Oct 2025, 10:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Urban Company IPO
Anantam Highways Trust IPO's day three. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Anantam Highways Trust Ltd.'s initial public offer opened for its third and final day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed 0.70 times as of 10:27 a.m.

The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400 crore IPO would conclude on Oct. 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-100 per unit.

Anantam Highways Trust, an InvIT established to invest in, own and operate road assets in India. The company operates in the road and highway sector, with a portfolio of revenue-generating assets aimed at providing stable and predictable returns to investors.

The company has collected Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

IPO Details

  • Issue opens: Oct. 7.

  • Issue closes: Oct. 9.

  • Issue price: Rs 98-100.

  • Fresh issue: 4 crore shares

  • Issue size: Rs 400 crore

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding InvIT

Subscription Status: Day Three

The Anantam Highways Trust IPO was subscribed 0.70 times as of 10:27 a.m. on Thursday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers: 0.49 times

  • Other investors: 0.96 times

IPO GMP

The grey market premium for the IPO stood at nil, as of 10:28 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to InvestorGain.

GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.

