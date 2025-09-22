Anand Rathi Share IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of September 23 Launch; Check IPO Details

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 23. A full-service brokerage company, it is part of the Anand Rathi Group, which offers a wide range of financial services.

Ahead of its opening on Tuesday, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained constant for the last few days.

Here a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Anand Rathi Share IPO including the price band, issue size, lot size and important dates.