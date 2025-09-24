Anand Rathi Share IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Second Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd., which opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, received a muted response from investors, as the mainboard issue was booked only 0.41 times on Day 1. Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

The subscription period Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. IPO will close on September 25. With investor interest building as bidding on Day 2 commences, the grey market premium (GMP) has become a key focus.

Here’s a look at what the latest GMP trends indicate for the mainboard issue of Anand Rathi Share.