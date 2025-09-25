Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO: What Does Grey Market Premium (GMP) Signal Ahead Of Listing?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd., which opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, will conclude its subscription process today, September 25.

The mainboard issue was fully subscribed on Day 2 after receiving a muted response from investors on Day 1.

The IPO was booked 1.11 times on Wednesday, led by demand from NII's with a total subscription of 1.88 times.

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited remains in focus on the final day of bidding.