Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Trend Signal On September 26?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd., which opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, concluded its subscription process on September 25.

The IPO was booked 20.66 times on Thursday. Investors bid for 27,60,82,128 shares against the 1,33,63,342 on offer.

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

As the allotment status for Anand Rathi Share IPO gets finalised today, the GMP for mainboard issue remains in focus ahead of listing next week.