Anand Rathi IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 745 crore through fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.

The IPO comprises only of fresh issue worth Rs 745 crore. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors will manage the Anand Rathi IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 36 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904, Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2.09 lakh. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10.13 lakh.