Anand Rathi IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
Anand Rathi's IPO comprises only of fresh issue worth Rs 745 crore. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 745 crore through fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.
Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors will manage the Anand Rathi IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 36 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904, Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2.09 lakh. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10.13 lakh.
Anand Rathi is a multi-faceted financial services provider offering stock broking, research analysis, depository services, mutual fund distribution services, etc.
It is a member of key exchanges such as NSE, BSE, Multi Commodity Exchange, and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, serving retail clients and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) via online, call-and-trade, and offline platforms through over 60 branches, the company said in its RHP.
The company's peers include Geojit Financial Services Ltd., IIFL Capital Service Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and Angel One Ltd.
As of March 31, 2025, the company offers broking and other financial services through network of 90 branches spread across 54 cities in India, a network of 1,125 Authorised Persons (i.e., agents appointed by the company after approval from the relevant stock exchange) spread across 290 cities in India and online and digital platforms, the company said in its RHP.
Anand Rathi IPO Details
Open date: Sept. 23
Close date: Sept. 25
Allotment date: Sept. 26
Listing date: Sept. 30
IPO size: Rs 745 crore
Fresh issue: 1.79 crore shares
OFS: NA
Minimum bid: Lot size of 36 shares
Anand Rathi IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 550 crore would be allocated to fund the company's long-term working capital requirements, and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 845.70 crore in financial year 2025, up from Rs 467.83 crore in fiscal 2023. During the same period, profit after tax increased from Rs 37.75 crore to Rs 103.61 crore.