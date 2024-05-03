Amkay Products, Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Among 4 SME IPOs To See Allotment & Listing Next Week
These SME IPOs have seen remarkable subscriptions over the last few days of bidding.
Friday marks the closing day for three notable SME Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the Indian stock market — Sai Swami Metals and Alloys, Amkay Products Limited, and Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers.
Investors have until the end of trading hours to bid/subscribe to these offerings. Sai Swami Metals and Alloys is offering 25 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 60 per share, while Amkay Products Limited is issuing 22.92 lakh shares in a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers is offering 38.4 lakh shares priced between Rs 73 to Rs 78 per share.
Slone Infosystems IPO is another IPO that opened for bidding on Friday. This SME IPO that closes on May 7 is offering 14 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 79 per share.
Let's take a look at some of the important details of each of these IPOs - from the latest subscription numbers to listing date.
Amkay Products IPO
Subscription Day 3: (as of 2:30 PM)
Total Subscription: 556.12 times.
Qualified Investors: 32.15 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 683.13 times.
Retail Investors: 800.21 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 213.07 times.
Qualified Investors: 0.79 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 216.49 times.
Retail Investors: 332.51 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 35.18 times.
Qualified Investors: 0.06 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 37.60 times.
Retail Investors: 54.14 times.
The allotment for Amkay Products IPO is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 6. Shares of Amkay Products Limited are expected to list on BSE SME on Wednesday, May 8.
Sai Swami Metals And Alloys IPO
Subscription Day 3: (as of 2:30 PM)
Total Subscription: 317.08 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 244.23 times.
Retail Investors: 381.893 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 120.92 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 66.77 times.
Retail Investors: 174.66 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 22.90 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 13.98 times.
Retail Investors: 31.79 times.
The allotment for Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 6.
Shares of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys will reportedly list at BSE SME on Wednesday, May 8.
Storage Technologies and Automation IPO
Subscription Day 3: (as of 2:30 PM)
Total Subscription: 143.63 times.
Qualified Investors: 27.79 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 254.36 times
Retail Investors: 162.25 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 32.26 times.
Qualified Investors: 0.12 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 37.75 times.
Retail Investors: 48.25 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 2.98 times.
Qualified Investors: 0.02 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 2.23 times.
Retail Investors: 5.00 times.
(Data sourced from chittogarh.com)
The allotment for Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers IPO is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 6. The shares of Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers will be listed at BSE SME on Wednesday, May 8.
Where To Check IPO Allotment Status?
Investors who bid for these IPOs can check the allotment status on the BSE website or the official website of the registrar for each issue.
Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar for the Amkay Products IPO and Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO whereas Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers IPO.