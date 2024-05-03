Amkay Products, Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Among 4 SME IPOs To See Allotment & Listing Next Week

Friday marks the closing day for three notable SME Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the Indian stock market — Sai Swami Metals and Alloys, Amkay Products Limited, and Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers.

Investors have until the end of trading hours to bid/subscribe to these offerings. Sai Swami Metals and Alloys is offering 25 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 60 per share, while Amkay Products Limited is issuing 22.92 lakh shares in a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers is offering 38.4 lakh shares priced between Rs 73 to Rs 78 per share.

Slone Infosystems IPO is another IPO that opened for bidding on Friday. This SME IPO that closes on May 7 is offering 14 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 79 per share.

Let's take a look at some of the important details of each of these IPOs - from the latest subscription numbers to listing date.