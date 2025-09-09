Amanta Healthcare Shares List At 7% Premium After Strong IPO

The IPO was subscribed 86 times on the final day. Retail investors subscribed the issue 54.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 35.86 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 209.42 times.

Overall, Amanta Healthcare IPO received bids for 57.81 crore shares against 70 lakh shares on offer.

The proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for funding capital expenditure. An estimated Rs 70 crore will be allocated for civil construction and purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for establishing a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

Additionally, around Rs 30 crore will be used for setting up a new SVP manufacturing line at the same location. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.