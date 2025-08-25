Amanta Healthcare IPO Price Band Set At Rs 120-126 Per Share

Amanta Healthcare Ltd. will offer shares in the range of Rs 120-126 per share for the upcoming initial public offering next week. The IPO will open for bidding in the primary market on Monday, Sept.1, and close on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Gujarat.

Amanta manufactures medical devices and sterile liquid products - parenteral products, which are used in cases where patients cannot intake drugs through the oral route or when the drugs are not suitable for oral intake.

Incorporated in 1994, Bhavesh Patel-promoted Amanta has 113 active product registrations with international authorities.

The company's revenue decreased by 2% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 189% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The shares of these three companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.