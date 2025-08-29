Amanta Healthcare IPO: Latest GMP Signals Over 17% Listing Gain Ahead Of Sept. 1 Launch, Check Key Details
Amanta Healthcare IPO: The Rs 126-crore IPO will remain open for subscription from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.
Amanta Healthcare Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, Sept. 1.
The company develops, manufactures and markets sterile liquid pharmaceutical products, with a focus on parenteral solutions packaged using Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies.
Ahead of the launch of the mainboard issue, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about the Amanta Healthcare IPO.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today
As per InvestorGain, the latest GMP for Amanta Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 22 per share at 9:02 a.m. on Aug. 29. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 126 apiece, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 148, indicating a potential gain of around 17.46% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Amanta Healthcare IPO Key Details
Amanta Healthcare IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 126 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of one crore shares.
The price band for the Amanta Healthcare IPO has been fixed at Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share. A retail investor can apply for a minimum of a single lot size, which comprises 119 shares. The minimum investment amount for a retail bidder stands at Rs 14,994. For sNIIs, the minimum application size is 14 lots, or 1,666 shares, worth Rs 2,09,916. Similarly, bNIIs can apply for at least 67 lots, or 7,973 shares, amounting to Rs 10,04,598.
The Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription will conclude on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Following that, the share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, Sept. 4. The company is expected to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Monday, Sept. 8.
Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the Amanta Healthcare IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.
Amanta Healthcare Business And Financials
Amanta Healthcare Ltd., established in December 1994, makes IV fluids, diluents, eye care solutions, respiratory products, irrigation solutions, first-aid items and medical devices. Its business spans national sales, international sales and partnerships with pharma companies. The company markets over 45 generic products in India through 320 distributors and exports to Africa, Latin America, the UK and other regions.
Use Of Proceeds
Amanta Healthcare plans to use the funds from its IPO for setting up new manufacturing lines at its Hariyala, Kheda facility. Part of the proceeds will go towards civil construction, equipment, plant and machinery for the SteriPort line, while another portion will be used for a new SVP line.
Financials
The company’s total income fell from Rs 281.61 crore in FY24 to Rs 276.09 crore in FY25. However, its net profit increased to Rs 10.5 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3.63 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.