Amanta Healthcare IPO: Latest GMP Signals Over 17% Listing Gain Ahead Of Sept. 1 Launch, Check Key Details

Amanta Healthcare IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 126 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of one crore shares.

The price band for the Amanta Healthcare IPO has been fixed at Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share. A retail investor can apply for a minimum of a single lot size, which comprises 119 shares. The minimum investment amount for a retail bidder stands at Rs 14,994. For sNIIs, the minimum application size is 14 lots, or 1,666 shares, worth Rs 2,09,916. Similarly, bNIIs can apply for at least 67 lots, or 7,973 shares, amounting to Rs 10,04,598.

The Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription will conclude on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Following that, the share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, Sept. 4. The company is expected to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Monday, Sept. 8.

Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the Amanta Healthcare IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.