Amanta Healthcare, Chamunda Electrical File Draft Papers For IPO

Two Gujarat-based companies, Amanta Healthcare Ltd. and Chamunda Electrical Ltd., on Friday filed draft red herring prospectuses for their respective initial public offerings.

Both are only fresh issues and don't include any offer-for-sale component.

Neither of the companies have mentioned the amount that they are targeting to raise from the IPOs in their DRHPs.

While Amanta Healthcare is a mainboard IPO and will be listed on both the NSE and BSE, Chamunda Electrical will list only on the NSE Emerge platform.

The draft papers for the IPOs have been filed at a time when India's primary market has been buzzing, with 62 companies having already mopped up a total of Rs 84,512.6 crore so far, the highest since 2021.