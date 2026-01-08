Amagi Media Labs IPO: Price Band, Financials, GMP, And More — All You Need To Know
The Amagi Media Labs IPO is a Rs 1,788 crore book building offer.
The initial public offering of Amagi Media Labs Ltd. will open for subscription on Jan. 13, and will close on Jan. 16. The Rs 1,788 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore along with an offer-for-sale of 2.7 crore shares valued Rs 972.6 crore, at the upper price band, by existing shareholders shares.
The anchor investor portion will open for bidding on Jan. 12. The price-band of the public offer is Rs 343-Rs 361. Investors can apply for a minimum of one lot of 41 shares and in multiples thereafter.
As a part of the OFS, PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd. and Trudy Holdings, and certain individual selling shareholders will be offloading shares.
The book-running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital.
The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Jan. 19, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Jan. 20. Amagi Media Labs will list on the BSE and NSE on Jan. 21.
Of the total issue size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 % for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail investors.
IPO Details
Open date: Jan. 13
Close date: Jan. 16
Price Band: Rs 343-Rs 361 per share
Allotment date: Jan. 19
Listing date: Jan. 21
Fresh issue: Rs 816 crore
OFS: Rs 973 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 41 shares
Use Of Proceeds
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 550 crore will be used to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.
These funds will be deployed in phases with Rs 82 crore earmarked in FY26; Rs 359 crore in FY27 and Rs 108 crore in FY28.
Amagi Media Labs GMP Today
The grey market premium of Amagi Media Labs is Rs 32 on Jan. 8, as per data on InvestorGain website. The GMP indicated a listing price of Rs 393 and a listing premium of 8.86%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Amagi Media Labs Business
Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and Premji Invest. The company works with over 45% of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue. The SaaS firm connects media companies with audiences using cloud-native technology, enabling the delivery and monetisation of video content across smart TVs, smartphones and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three core segments -- cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace.
Financial Performance
Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore in FY25, registering a 31% CAGR between FY23 and FY25, driven by new customer acquisition and increased use of the platform by existing customers. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, it reported a profit of Rs 6.4 crore on revenue of Rs 704.8 crore.