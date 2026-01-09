Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Today: Here’s What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Jan. 13 Opening

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs will open for subscription on Tuesday, Jan. 13. The mainboard IPO will remain open for bidding till Friday, Jan. 16.

Founded in 2008, Amagi Media Labs operates in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. The Bengaluru-based company offers end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution and monetisation across television and streaming platforms.

With the IPO set to open early next week, here’s a look at the key details of the issue, including the grey market premium (GMP).