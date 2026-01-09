Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Today: Here’s What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Jan. 13 Opening
Amagi Media Labs plans to use the net proceeds from the issue to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs will open for subscription on Tuesday, Jan. 13. The mainboard IPO will remain open for bidding till Friday, Jan. 16.
Founded in 2008, Amagi Media Labs operates in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. The Bengaluru-based company offers end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution and monetisation across television and streaming platforms.
With the IPO set to open early next week, here’s a look at the key details of the issue, including the grey market premium (GMP).
Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Amagi Media Labs IPO stood at Rs 43, as of 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to InvestorGain. With the upper price band set at Rs 361, the GMP hints at an estimated listing price of around Rs 404 per share. The latest GMP implies listing of shares at a premium of 11.91% over the upper limit of the IPO price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Amagi Media Labs IPO Key Details
Amagi Media Labs IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,788.62 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 2.26 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 816 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.69 crore shares, worth Rs 972.62 crore.
The Amagi Media Labs IPO price band has been set between Rs 343 and Rs 361 per share. The lot size for an application is 41 shares. Retail investors can apply for a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,801 at the upper price band per application. For small non-institutional investors (NIIs), the minimum subscription is 14 lots (574 shares), amounting to Rs 2,07,214. For big NIIs, the application size is 68 lots (2,788 shares), amounting to an investment of Rs 10,06,468.
Allotment for the Amagi Media Labs IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, Jan. 19. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants and credit of shares to successful bidders are both expected on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The Amagi Media Labs IPO is set to list on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Wednesday, Jan. 21.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.
Amagi Media Labs Business And Financials
Amagi Media Labs Ltd. helps broadcasters, content owners and streaming platforms launch live channels. It also manages and monetises them on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus and Roku Channel. Its products include cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion and data analytics tools.
The company has a presence in the US, Europe and Asia, serving over 700 content brands.
Use Of Proceeds
Amagi Media Labs plans to use the net proceeds from the issue to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure. It will fund inorganic growth through potential acquisitions. The proceeds will also go toward general corporate purposes.
Financials
Amagi Media Labs’ total income for the period ended Sept. 30, 2025, stood at Rs 733.93 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs 6.47 crore. For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,223.31 crore and a loss of Rs 68.71 crore. In FY24, the company’s total income stood at Rs 942.24 crore, with a net loss of Rs 245 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.