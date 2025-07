Amagi Media Files Draft Papers For IPO, Eyes Rs 1,020 Crore Fresh Issue

Cloud-based SaaS compaqny Amagi Media Labs has filed its preliminary papers with SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering. The proposed IPO of the Bengaluru-headquartered company includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,020 crore.

It also consists of an offer for sale of 3.41 crore shares by the selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Friday.

As part of the OFS, investors -- PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X, Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Accel Growth VI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund-- and certain individual shareholders will be offloading shares.

Amagi may consider raising Rs 204 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue will be reduced to the extent of such pre-IPO placement.

The company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 667 crore towards investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, a portion will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest. The company works with more than 45% of the top 50 listed 'media and entertainment' companies by revenue.

Amagi is a SaaS firm that connects media companies to their audiences through cloud-native technology and helps content providers and distributors upload and deliver video over the internet (streaming) through smart televisions, smartphones and applications.

Its business is organized across three key divisions - cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetization and marketplace.

Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore in the last fiscal, recording a compound annual growth rate of 31% from fiscal 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital have been roped in to manage the company's IPO.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.